The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yet to receive official communication from the Senate on existing three vacant seats in the Red Chamber nine days after they became vacant.

Consequently, the people of Nasarawa West, Borno North, and Zamfara Central senatorial districts of Nasarawa, Borno and Zamfara States respectively may lose legislative representation for the next 13 months when the 9th Senate will wind down in mid-June, 2023.

Recall that the newly elected national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; his deputy (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, and Muhammed Hassan Nasiha had formally resigned their membership of the Senate last week Tuesday.

Before they emerged as APC leaders, both Adamu and Kyari represented Nasarawa West and Borno North senatorial districts of Nasarawa and Borno States respectively. While Nasiha was few weeks ago sworn-in as the new deputy governor of Zamfara State.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read out their resignation letters at the commencement of the Senate plenary on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Wednesday, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the Senate was yet to write the Commission on the vacancies, a major impediment that has hindered the body to release a date for the bye-elections in the three senatorial districts in order elect replacements.

Oyekanmi noted that if a vacancy exists in the Senate, the appropriate authority will declare it and officially inform the Commission.

He said, “Once the Commission receives this official communication, it will subsequently take a decision on when the bye-election will hold.”

The CPS added that he was not aware that the Commission has yet received any such communication from the Senate.

LEADERSHIP’s attempt to reach out to the Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central) proved abortive as he was not responding to messages sent to his known phone lines at press time.