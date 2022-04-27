No fewer than nine persons have been rescued from a collapsed two-storey building situated at Area 5 Extension in Owerri West LGA, Imo State.

The Imo State government through Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) has also sealed up the property, which was under construction.

Speaking at the site of the collapsed building, the OCDA General Manager, Engr. Francis Chukwu, confirmed that the nine persons, who were trapped in the building, were rescued successfully.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the building collapse, pointing out that indepth investigation will be carried out to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

He also directed the owner and the Engineer handling the building both of whom were not at the site as at the time of the inspection visit, to report to the Agency with immediate effect.

The OCDA helmsman cautioned developers against the use of substandard materials in building activities as the state government will deal decisively with defaulters.

Engr. Chukwu went further to inspect other buildings around the area and directed the owners to report to the Agency for recertification, pointing out that the vibration of the collapsed building can pose some effects on the existing buildings around it, hence the urgent need for the buildings to be recertified.

Interacting with one of the survivors, Eke Martins, narrated that he survived through the special grace of God and expressed gratitude that members of his family also escaped unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised builders to desist from using quacks while erecting structures and even called on the state government to set up mechanism to monitor developers.

Eke explained that he managed to escape with his family members numbering eight, though their last child sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.