The Kaduna State government yesterday said two groups of bandits engaged in a gun duel and killed nine of their colleagues over ransom sharing in Giwa local government area of the state.

The commissioner, internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said credible intelligence networks informed the government of the development which was further corroborated by security agencies.

The commissioner said intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated,” the commissioner said in a statement.

Acting Kaduna State Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards apprehending criminal elements.