Nine listed companies incurred the highest tax expenses in the first quarter (Q1) 2021 with N103.1 billion paid as income tax within this period.

These companies, which cut across different sectors of the economy, paid a total sum of N103.127 billion as against N83.474 billion paid in Q1, 2020.

According to the data gotten from these companies’ unaudited first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2021, Dangote Cement led the list with N40.391 billion. MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) followed by N29.241 billion, while Guaranty Trust Bank paid an income tax of N8.137 billion.

Zenith Bank expended as much as N7.962 billion paying taxes, Nestle Nigeria paid income taxes worth N6.602 billion, while Nigerian Breweries closed the list with N3.855 billion worth of taxes paid in Q1, 2021. Others are Lafarge Africa, BUA Cement and Stanbic IBTC Holdings paid an income tax of N3.635 billion, N2.404 billion and N0.9 billion, respectively.

These companies are the most capitalised stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited with a total market capitalization of N13.492 trillion as at March 31, 2021, representing 66.04 per cent of the total market capitalization as at the end of Q1, 2021.

Taxation is an important fiscal policy instrument at the disposal of governments to mobilise revenue and promote economic growth and development. While the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) has one major function, to generate money for the federal government through tax collection, to a large extent, it can be said that the tax agency has committed to this task.

Nigeria has two major corporate income taxes: the companies income tax (CIT) and the petroleum profits tax (PPT). Other taxes include; tertiary education tax, capital gains tax and information technology tax.

The Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) governs the taxation of companies other than those carrying out petroleum operations. A Nigerian company is liable to tax on its worldwide income, while a non-resident company is charged tax on the income attributable to its Nigerian operations only. The tax is self-assessed on a preceding year basis, for example, the accounting period preceding the government’s fiscal year. However, a number of special rules apply on commencement, cessation and change in accounting date of a company. CIT is computed at a rate of 30 per cent of tax-adjusted profit.

Speaking, a senior broker with Calyxt Securities Limited, Mr Tunde Oyediran, said: “as part of their responsibilities, listed companies are expected to file their tax returns and pay as and at when due. They are expected to pay promptly and consistently if they’re not to sanctioned.”

He added that “having said this, it is government’s responsibilities to utilise these funds judiciously to provide infrastructures and other amenities for the populace. This is why Govt ministries, agencies and parastatals must ensure that there is proper and effective execution and monitoring of government projects.”

Also, the chief operating officer of Investdata Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said: “to foster economic growth and development governments need sustainable sources of funding for social programs and public investments. Programs providing health, education, infrastructure and other services are important to achieve the common goal of a prosperous, functional and orderly society. And they require that governments raise revenues. Taxation not only pays for public goods and services; it is also a key ingredient in the social contract between citizens and the economy.”

He noted that, “all need revenue, but the challenge is to carefully choose not only the level of tax rates but also the tax base. Governments also need to design a tax compliance system that will not discourage taxpayers from participating.”

He noted that companies listed on NGX have adhere to paying their taxes due to the system in place.

Also, the founder of Tradelines DotBiz Investment Limited, Mr Tunde Jeariogbe said: “In developing economies, the government has to play an active role in achieving sustainable economic growth and fiscal policy is a very crucial instrument of government in promoting economic growth, saying that “An important part of the fiscal policy is taxation apart from government expenditure. Many economists believe that tax revenue is one of the most significant factors that contribute to a country’s growth.”

Jeariogbe pointed out that Nigeria’s economy is hugely dependent on crude oil revenue and given the volatility of oil prices and the rising government expenditure in view of works to improve existing poor infrastructure, the government at all levels is now focusing more on taxation as a more reliable source of revenue for sustainable development.