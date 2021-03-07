ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

No fewer than nine pregnant women were reportedly said to have delivered their babies while fleeing last Monday’s attack on Dikwa town by the Boko Haram terrorists.

It was equally reported that three aged women were burnt to death at Modu Kaza IDPs camp in Dikwa.

Making the disclosure in Maiduguri, a source who works with the state government, but would not want his name mentioned for security reasons, added that the terrorists gave money to some teenagers who led them to some houses of humanitarian workers, where the insurgents abducted four of them.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the terrorists on invasion of Dikwa town on Monday reportedly set ablaze humanitarian hub there, some portion of Shehu of Dikwa’s palace, Modu Kaza and Alhaji Bashi IDPs camps and as well as a primary health care facility in the town.