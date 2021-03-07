ADVERTISEMENT
By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri
No fewer than nine pregnant women were reportedly said to have delivered their babies while fleeing last Monday’s attack on Dikwa town by the Boko Haram terrorists.
It was equally reported that three aged women were burnt to death at Modu Kaza IDPs camp in Dikwa.
Making the disclosure in Maiduguri, a source who works with the state government, but would not want his name mentioned for security reasons, added that the terrorists gave money to some teenagers who led them to some houses of humanitarian workers, where the insurgents abducted four of them.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the terrorists on invasion of Dikwa town on Monday reportedly set ablaze humanitarian hub there, some portion of Shehu of Dikwa’s palace, Modu Kaza and Alhaji Bashi IDPs camps and as well as a primary health care facility in the town.
A resident of Dikwa, Ibrahim Bulama, said the insurgents who stormed the town in six gun trucks painted with mud at about 5:30pm on Sunday took control of the town for 17 hours until they left on Tuesday at about 10:30am when the Nigerian military repelled them .
” Before leaving, they gathered people by the road side and preached to them and even distributed money to teenagers and aged people.The insurgents also gave money to some kids who directed them to the houses of humanitarian aid workers where they abducted four aid workers.
Boko Haram terrorists had reportedly attacked Dikwa four times in recent times, with the first being on 30th January, 20th February, 1st March and 2nd March, all in 2021.
Boko Haram terrorists had reportedly attacked Dikwa four times in recent times, with the first being on 30th January, 20th February, 1st March and 2nd March, all in 2021.
Meanwhile, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has charged residents of Dikwa to defend their ancestral homes against the invading terrorists.
Zulum charged the residents when he paid a sympathy visit to the Dikwa town of Dikwa local government area of the state.
The Governor urged the residents to be resilient and remain in Dikwa , saying that Maiduguri cannot accommodate over 500,000 people from Dikwa alone, talk more of citizens from Gubio, Monguno, Damasak, among others towns affected by the Boko Haram crisis.
Zulum said: “Dikwa is your ancestral home; you should not allow anybody to send you parking. It is surprising that over 500,000 residents would be running away from only 20 terrorists who want to chase you out of your homes.
“Dikwa is a big town, if you leave, Maiduguri will not accommodate you; so, you should stand up and defend your communities. You have over 300 members of the CJTF in this town, but they are all useless, since they can’t defend you people.
“After the attack, I was in Abuja where I met President Muhammadu Buhari and he assured me that he will not allow the repeat of the ugly incident and that no inch of our territory would be allowed to fall in the hands of the insurgents”.
He urged them to continue to be prayerful for the restoration of peace and always stand and defend their communities and assured them that more areas will be opened up for them to have access to their farmlands.
Governor Zulum also visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, 81 Task Force Division, some parts of the Shehu of Dikwa palace, Primary Health Facility, Mudu Kaza and Alhaji Bashi IDP camps, UN humanitarian hub, which were all burnt down.
He promised to rebuild all the structures burnt down by the insurgents.