BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A total of nine teams comprising six male and three female teams has begun battle for the maiden edition of Engr. Musa Nimrod Inter Barracks Club Volleyball Championship title in Kaduna.

The male teams are, Ribadu, 44 and Dalet in Group A, while Bayonet, NAF Base and Kalapanzi will be competing in Group B.

The female teams, Ribadu, Bayonet and Kalapanzi will be playing in a round robin fixture from where winners will emerge.

The championship is being played at the newly renovated Volleyball Courts at Ribadu Cantonment, courtesy of the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod.

At the opening ceremony yesterday, hosts Ribadu stallion defeated Dalet spikers ended 3:2 .

In the 1st set, Dallet Spikers won 25: 21 and the 2nd set, Ribadu Stallion came back strong winning the set 25:17 and also maintained the feat in the 3rd set 25: 14.

The Dalet Spikers leveled up 2:2 major scores winning 25: 22 and the Stallion the on the final set 15: 13 to emerge winners of the opening match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor of the championship, President NVBF who is also the Chairman of Volleyball Association in Kaduna State, said he is motivated to give back to the his alm amata where he grew up.

“Talents are being discovered for mentorship and grooming for future competitions and am happy that I have the opportunity to come up with the championship as my contribution to youth development in the barracks”.