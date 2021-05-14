By INNOCENT ODOH |

No few than 90 people have been killed in the current Gaza hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

This is as the federal government has urged a halt in the hostilities.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, yesterday, said “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state that the Federal government of Nigeria is watching with great concern the unfolding developments in Israel and the State of Palestine and urges both parties top see reason and de-escalate the hostilities.”

Israeli forces have massed troops and tanks on Thursday as Palestinians marked the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday and unleashed relentless air strikes in Gaza in response to thousands of rockets fired into Israeli cities by Hamas militants operating in Gaza.

Authorities in Gaza have reported that at least 87 Palestinians, including 18 children, have been killed since the Israeli attacks began late on Monday, adding that about 530 others have been wounded.

Six Israelis and one Indian national have reportedly also lost their lives in the deteriorating situation.

The Nigerian Government further urged the two parties to remain committed to the two-state solution and, in the meantime, guarantee the rights of all citizens to live in peace and dignity.

The violence has continued in spite of global outcry as Israeli fighter jets have intensified attacks on high-rise buildings and other targets in the Gaza Strip and stepped up deployment of troops and tanks in the beleaguered Palestinian city.

This has been described as the worst violence in years between the Israelis and Palestinians, which has prompted the United Nations to warn that the conflict could snowball into “full-scale war.”

On Wednesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called for an immediate stop to the hostilities.

“We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working with all sides to restore calm.”

Stop the violence now,” he tweeted.

On Thursday US President Joe Biden also called for a de-escalation of violence in the Middle East, stressing that he wants to see a “significant reduction in rocket attacks.”

LEADERSHIP however, gathered on Thursday that the United States has reportedly rejected a request by Norway, China and Tunisia for a public meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the deteriorating situation in Gaza on Friday.