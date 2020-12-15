By Umar Mohammed |

No fewer than 9,000 Artisans in Zamfara state would benefit from the Federal Government Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Survival Fund Programme.

This was made known by the Industrial Training Fund ITF, area manager, Gusau branch, Malam Musa Umar Babaji at a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Federal Ministry of Industry,Trade and Investment in partnership with Industrial Training Fund Gusau Area Office.

According to him, the programme was aimed a with conditional grant to support them to meet the payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in small scale businesses in order to reduce effects of COVID-19 pandemic across the state.

Babaji said, under the scheme, a total of 330,000 registered associations and groups across the Country will benefit from the scheme.

“The MSMEs survival fund scheme is a conditional grant to support vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the sector to cushion effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”. He said.

According to him, each beneficiary will be given N30,000 for him to develop his small scale business and improve his economic development, stressing that the grant is not loan but free of charge.

The ITF area manager stated that already the federal government had earmarked N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake MSME Survival Fund Scheme.

The funds, he said would be granted to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in the state.

He advised the associations who are willing to apply for the scheme in Zamfara State, to go and register their associations with Corporate Affairs Commission CAC, for easy access to the scheme in the ongoing online registration, saying that the ITF in the state will work assiduously to ensure every associations benefit from the programme.

In an interview at the end of the Town Hall Meeting, one of Participant also the Zamfara State Chairman, Cattle Dealers Association, Comrade Aminu Garba Gusau commended the Federal Government for scheme, saying if adequately implemented, the programme

will improve the living standard of the less income earners for them to become self actualized.