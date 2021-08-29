The Abia State government has so far disbursed over N630 million to 9,347 beneficiaries of the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer in six pilot local government areas of the state.

The head of the unit of the programme in the state, Mr Okeziem Nwoko, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia yesterday.

Nwoko said the money was disbursed during the first and second circles of the programme, covering September 2018, when it began, to August 2020.

He said the third circle, which was divided into three categories, started on Friday, with the first to cover September through December last year.

He said that each beneficiary was entitled to N20,000 with all totaling N186.9 million.

Nwoko said the second category would cover January, February, March and April, while the third category would cover May and June to complete the circle.

He said the subsequent payment circle would cover 22,815 beneficiaries, which would include the December additional enrollment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt the programme was relaxed in Abia last year following the suspension of the former State Coordinator.

The N5,000 monthly stipend comes under the Federal Government Household Uplifting Programme/Conditional Cash Transfer initiated by the present administration.

Nwoko said the pilot scheme had performed creditably with over 432 cooperatives formed in the six benefitting council areas of Abia. (NAN)