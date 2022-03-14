Over the next three weeks, First Bank of Nigeria has said, 951 customers will be winning N12 million in cash prizes, household items as well as a star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car in its ongoing Verve Card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card.

According to the bank, 300 customers will over the next three weeks win N10,000 cash while another 300 customers will win airtime worth N10,000 each. Also, 300 customers are billed to win N20,000 in cash prize while 50 customers will win various household items such as generator, table top refrigerator and gas cooker.

Asides this, one customer will win the star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car for transacting 16 times during the eight weeks period of the promo.

The eight-week promo will end on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, rewards FirstBank customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of two transactions with their Verve debit card.

FirstBank’s group executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, said: “we are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.”

“With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers,” he concluded.

The Verve debit card is a Naira-denominated debit card that offers a convenient, fast, and secured payment for goods and services. It is accepted on all channels connected to the Verve International network where the Interswitch/ Verve logo is displayed; ATMs, POS and Web in Nigeria.

