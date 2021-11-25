The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 996 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT)/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) surrendered as troops neutralised 258 terrorists operating in the North-East and North-West geopolitical zones.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this during a biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations across the country from November 11 to 25, 2021, said a wanted BHT member, Haladu Saleh, was arrested in Baga axis of Borno State.

He said the troops rescued 47 kidnap victims from the Boko Haram Terrorists, armed bandits and arrested 73 criminal elements.

In the North-East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai carried out extensive land and air offensives, leading to the neutralisation of 140 BHT/ISWAP terrorists and recovery of large caches of arms and ammunitions.

Brigadier General Onyeuko said 98 assorted weapons including AK-47 rifles were recovered, 21 terrorists arrested along Biu-Damboa road while seven kidnap victims were rescued.

He added that a notorious terrorist who had been on the watchlist, Haladu Saleh, was arrested in Baga alongside two drug peddlers.

“In the course of these operations, no fewer than 90 terrorists were neutralized and 21 of them arrested. Also, 98 assorted weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 2,589 rounds of ammunitions were recovered within the period. Additionally, 7 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while a total of 996 BHT elements and their families comprising 203 adult males, 302 adult females and 491 children surrendered to own troops at different locations in Borno State,” he said

The Armed Forces spokesperson said all recovered items have been handed over appropriately and rescued persons reunited with their families, while arrested and surrendered terrorists have been profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

In the North-West, he said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested 12 armed bandits and logistics suppliers , namely; Alhaji Lawal Auwalu, Ibrahim Tayo and Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar and other, killing 118 and rescued five kidnap victims .

Those killed, he said, include bandit kingpin, Bello Guda Turji, his subordinate commander, Bello Buza and others operating in Sokoto State.

He said: “cumulatively, a total of 12 criminal elements were arrested; 118 armed bandits were neutralized and 5 kidnapped civilians were rescued; while 26 assorted arms and 194 rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions were recovered within the period.”

Furthermore, General Onyeuko said troops of operation SAFE HAVEN rescued 38 kidnapped victims, arrested 45 and killed three.

“The troops also recovered six assorted arms, 13 rounds of 7.62mm as well as several sacks of cannabis sativa and 200 livestock among other items.”

In a related development, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested seven armed bandits, killed seven and rescued five kidnap victims and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and 45 rounds of ammunition.

On the fight against oil thieves, he said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE sustained the land, maritime and air operations to contain the illegal oil production as well as forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South-South Zone.

In the course of the operations, troops discovered and immobilised 41 illegal refining sites, 33 ovens, 24 cooking pots/boilers, 8 cooling systems, 32 reservoirs, 43 large dugout pits and 93 storage tanks.

“Consequently, a total of 795,500 litres of illegally refined AGO; 60,000 litres of DPK and 5,420ltrs of stolen crude were recovered in the course of the operations. In addition, 26 criminal elements associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period,” he said

He added that troops recovered a total of 27 assorted arms and 586 rounds of assorted ammunitions in the course of the operations.