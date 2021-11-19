Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, hinted that over nine million pupils across Nigeria have benefitted from the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

Farouk spoke at Saint Luke Model Nursery and Primary School, Adankolo, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital during the distribution of feeding utensils to beneficiaries of the programme in the state.

She said the programme which was designed to address poverty in all forms had succeeded in benefitting over nine million pupils across the country, saying over 100,000 women were empowered to cook under the programme.

“This programme at its core is designed to address poverty in all its forms and is a collaboration between the federal and state government where the federal government is responsible for release of funds, guidelines, policies, and monitoring, while the state carries out the day-to-day implementation including procurement of food items, selection of cooks and vendors who prepare, cook and serve the meals to ensure the pupils” she said .

The minister who was represented by a deputy director in the ministry, Mallam Sule Aliyu Chogudo, stated that an operational review is underway, which will be supported by experts and technical partners to ensure that the programme succeed in its objectives such as women empowerment , supporting the education of the girl child, creating employment, and improving intergovernmental collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appealing to the handlers of the feeding utensils to put the items into proper use for the benefits of the children, the minister said the ministry has deployed an extensive, layered and technology-supported monitoring system that will give the ministry real time information of how the programme is being implemented and the areas that need urgent intervention and correction.

The secretary to Kogi State government (SSG) Dr Folashade Ayo-Arike, who flagged off the exercise on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello, said before now, the children of the masses were not involved in what happened at the national level, noting that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the school feeding programme has brought dividend of democracy to the children and their parents.