9mobile has taken its knowledge sharing session for media partners, a notch higher, in the third edition of its capacity building initiative, designed to acquaint journalists with emerging trends in journalism.

Themed, “Responding to Emerging Challenges in Journalism with the use of AI-powered tools”, the session was facilitated by experienced multimedia producer and social media strategist, Usifo Omozokpea, who is currently the Audience Development Manager (West Africa) at The Conversation Africa.

According to Omozokpea, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence process or human activities through machines, especially computer systems.

He noted that there are specific applications of AI which includes expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition and machine vision. These tools he said, enhance the job of media practitioners and can help them collaborate better.

According to him, there are various tools that have been designed to address specific media needs. He urged participants to take advantage of the various AI tools at their disposal to improve their professional practice.

Speaking on the session, the executive director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by 9mobile’s PR Lead, Chineze Amanfo, said that the knowledge shared during the training session has proven to be useful to all participants. “This clearly shows that learning is a continuum in order to stay relevant as media practitioners in this emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) era. The need to consistently upscale skill-set in terms of modern technological tools remains crucial,” she said.

Amanfo noted that the knowledge gained by participants during the training will obviously aid them to work smarter and even create room for intelligent collaboration with their colleagues in a seamless and professional manner. She thanked everyone for attending the session.

Our source said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has put in place incentives that will guarantee transformation of the industry.

“As a matter of fact by six months the PIA transition committee would have come up with a clear implementation process. Although it has been given a one year mandate to provide all necessary guidelines for seamless transition we have fully engaged the committee and Nigerians will see a clearer understanding of the law” she said.

For the NNPC, the source said a number of its assets will be wound down and funds deployed to massive oil production as it’s commercialisation will create opportunities to upscale investments.

LEADERSHIP learnt that asset divestment and lack of investment by oil majors when the PIB was delayed scaled down production as investors awaited the outcome of the Bill.

“Nigeria would begin to witness asset development instead of divestment and ofcourse most NNPC/partners are no longer talking of leaving. You hear recently that TotalEnergies is boosting gas development and would champion energy transition and this is what we will expect others to start contemplating” another source within the industry said.

The source said Nigeria missing its August target was because the country was witnessing a transition period and anticipated outcome of the PIB.