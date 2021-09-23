The U.S. Defence Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS) has trained senior Nigerian Air Force Commanders on improving civilian harm mitigation efforts in future military operations.

A statement by the U.S Embassy said the training course for the seminar was designed to introduce Nigerian Air Force commanders to advanced topics in operational decision making.

The statement said the seminar was packaged as part of the A-29 Super Tucano sale “Total Package Approach” that includes not just hardware but spare parts, logistics, and training.

The statement said “although the course was originally intended for the handful of commanders that would operate with the A-29, the Nigerian Air Force sent 20 commanding officers to this course, including 7 General Officers and the Deputy Director of Legal Services.

“Because this course was the first of its kind, DIILS Director, CAPT Ian Wexler, traveled to oversee the event and meet the officers.“

The mission said the course treated case studies and discussions from U.S. and other international military operations and was taught by U.S. civilian and military lawyers with years of experience in operational law and military justice.

According to its website, DIILS is the lead Department of Defense security cooperation resource for global legal engagement and capacity-building with international defense sector officials.

The DIILS instructors enjoyed a productive and professional interaction with the Nigerian officers and hope to continue this relationship and return for future engagements and courses.