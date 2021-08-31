The United States Mission in Nigeria has said that the A-29 Super Tucano procured by Nigeria will help improve security with its multitude of capabilities even as it expressed readiness to help unravel terrorism financiers.

The Commander, US Air Forces Africa, General Jeffrey L. Harrigian, stated this during the roundtable dialogue with Defence correspondents in Abuja, organised by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard.

General Harrigian revealed that the platform offers an opportunity for both countries to bring the capabilities of the aircraft and the human side to the fight against security challenges, which he described as dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the delivery of the aircraft will broaden the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces to operate.

General Harrigian said the US offers full package in the partnership, starting with the training of the pilots and crew, maintenance of the aircraft and other techniques.

“We see this as really an opportunity to broaden those areas where we have these shared values and areas that we’re going to work together to ultimately to improve the security.

“Intelligence planning and the execution of the various activities that are going by ensuring that there is an exchange of information,” he said.

For her part, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Leonard, said people likening Nigeria to Afghanistan were wrong as the scenarios in both countries are different.

She said the United States is ever ready to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism in the country .

“We are very eager to partner Nigeria, obliviously when money moves in, it often has something to do with US banking system. I have had at least three conversations in the last two month on this subject,” he said.

On the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, she said it provides an opportunity for the two countries to recommit their relationship.

“It is an opportunity to bring together the capabilities on the human side and what the A-29 brings to the nation partically as it would contribute to bringing stability to not only Nigeria but the region,” Leonard added.