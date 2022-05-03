On May 1st Nigeria marks the international Worker’s Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day. This day as a public holiday was first announced by the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) government of Kano State in 1980. It became a national holiday in Nigeria on May 1, 1981.

International Workers’ Day is also a day set aside to commemorate the achievements of the labour movement as a whole. It is celebrated in more than 80 countries across the world.

In Nigeria, the Labour centres are the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). These Labour movements should be commended for their contributions towards the welfare of the country’s workforce and the economy.And while there are several demands made to the federal government by the Labour movement in Nigeria, the most important is the N30,000 minimum wage that has been approved for workers, but which some states have still not paid to workers.

In Nigeria, the minimum wage which was previously N18,000 was increased to N30,000 and was signed into law in April of 2019. However, most states are still struggling to pay workers this new wage.

It is worrying that for nearly two years since the new law, several states have not yet implemented this minimum wage, basing their reasons on insufficient resources.

Before Hassan Sunmonu became the first president of the Nigeria Labour Congress in 1978, it was reported that there was no history of a structured minimum wage for workers.

Sunmonu, who was the president of the NLC at that time, was inspired to begin agitation for a minimum wage following a pay rise for political leaders at the time.

He had called for a N300 per month minimum wage in 1981, which led to a major strike that culminated in President Shehu Shagari and the Hassan Sunmonu-led executive agreeing to a N125 per month pay package.

Historically, the first Labour Day took place on May 1, 1890, after the announcement by the first international congress of socialist parties in Europe, on July 14th 1889 in Paris, France, to dedicate May 1 annually as what it tagged the “Workers Day of International Unity and Solidarity.”

The date was chosen due to events on the other side of the Atlantic. In 1884 the American Federation of Organised Trades and Labour Unions demanded an eight-hour workday to come into effect as of May 1, 1886. This resulted in the general strike and the Haymarket (in Chicago) Riot of 1886, but eventually also resulted in the official sanction of the eight-hour workday.

For a long time now, workers have faced a lot of challenges, ranging from unpaid salaries, deduction in salaries to unfair and cruel treatment by their employers, even in the times of COVID-19 pandemic during which many were unpaid, underpaid or laid off.

Therefore, we of this newspaper believe that workers deserve more; as such, the main focus of the celebration of May Day ought to be implementing fully the new minimum wage and ensuring that all states adhere strictly to the payment.

Even the much sought after minimum wage is far cry from what is paid to political office holders as salaries and allowances.

The federal government should take this matter seriously, as we of this newspaper believe that N30,000 in today’s Nigeria cannot cater for the basic needs of workers and their families. One cannot even get decent accommodation for that price alone, and it is partly this reality that has encouraged workers to seek other, even illegal, means of making ends meet, often to the detriment of the employer.

While there is a long list of challenges to be addressed and ticked off for workers in Nigeria, starting with this issue of minimum wage will suffice and lead the way for other matters to be equally addressed.

Also, government needs to enthrone good economic policies so that inflation will not continually erode the purchasing power of workers. As a newspaper, we align with those calling for a living wage for the Nigerian worker, as that is the best way to get the best out of the worker and ensure increased productivity which will in turn bode well for the economy.

So, as we join the rest of the world to commemorate this day for workers, we support every measure that will ensure personal fulfillment for the Nigerian worker.

Finally, we call on Labour leaders to continually interrogate government policies in order to promote good governance because the ultimate beneficiary of good policies is the average worker.