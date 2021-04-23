Adenike Hamzat is an actress and movie producer currently making a name for herself in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood. In this interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, Hamzat who is a LAWMA brand ambassador, speaks about her foray into Nollywood and other sundry matters

What stirred up your interest in acting?

I have always had the passion for acting and to say it is innate for me will not be an overstatement. In my mutation years, I discovered then that each time I just finished watching any movie, I would immediately try to mimic some of the principal characters in the movie, and this I kept on doing unconsciously, not knowing that God was ordering my steps towards a prospective career in the making for me.

What was your journey as an actress like and when did you start?

I started out in 2012 when I joined the Odunlade Adekola Films Production outfit as a trainee with the popular and famous versatile cross-over actor and director, Oga Odunlade Adekola, under whom my innate skills and talents as a fledgling actress and role interpretation were really honed.

Were your parents in support when they realised your choice of career?

At first, they were not in full support, but after seeing my zeal and determination to pursue the career with all seriousness and honesty, they had no choice than to lend their full support and prayers.

What have been the highlights of your career so far?

I give all Glory to God who has been my succour over the years. So far, so good. The journey has been very interesting, worthwhile and amazing, spurring me to go on in a very steady and calculated tempo. Besides, my boss Odunlade Adekola has been very helpful and always comes in handy in my blossoming career, making the whole experiment very smooth, unencumbered and very easy for me to navigate.

As for the highlights of my career, I thank God again that I have been privileged to have featured in many movies, which I can now say without being immodest, I’ve actually lost count of the number of flicks I have featured in; but this particular one, entitled ‘Pepeye Meje’ (Seven Ducks) probably threw me into the limelight and I have been enjoying the stardom I instantly gained from the movie.

As for the challenges, I believe there is no venture in this life that has not got its own ups and downs, and I have had my own fair share of challenges, however little they were, I have managed to remain cool and undeterred to remain focused.

Why are actresses seen as women who sleep around?

It is a wrong stereotype by our society. It is the same across various professions. I believe people assume actresses sleep around because of the roles we play in movies. People think that is exactly how our lives are in reality, and again, because we are always in the news for one negative thing or the other, even when it is not true. People always make their conclusions from these stories, most of which are either cooked up or fabricated by some ‘bad belles’ within and outside the industry.

An actress who knows her onions will never submit herself to the whims and caprices-cum-sexual advances of any gallivanting producer or director in exchange for roles. But I can only speak for myself, I am not a woman of easy virtue or that cheap to be conned into such mundane things.

What do you hope to achieve with your career?

To be able to impact lives positively, and leave a legacy of utmost sincerity, humility and care for those in need; while at the same time leaving the stage when the ovation is the loudest and much better than I met it.

What was the experience like working as a trainee actress under Odunlade?

I’ve never for once regretted ever joining the Odunlade Adekola films production family, because my boss made everything so easy for me and the entire crew; the experience was amazing and very encouraging, simply because I still continue to learn everyday from my boss and it has been awesome being his product and protégé.