I asked Mustapha to get me pounded yam and vegetable soup…..I rushed out of the house this morning to beat the usual traffic…. I hurriedly sipped a cup of tea to at least keep hunger at bay for few hours.

Where is my phone??? Did I forget it on the dining table while I was rushing out this morning? It’s not on my table either… Ohw thank God i found it in my bag.!

I can’t imagine going back home to get it.11 missed calls!!Musty, Saddiya, Alhaji and Hajiya(my parents)…. we haven’t spoken in two days. And my dear friend Saddiya…it’s been a while.

I promised to pay her a visit some days back…. I was helping Umar my younger brother to edit a report he needed to submit urgently. It took a whole day! The good thing is that my dear friend Saddiya understands. I’ll return my parents’ call later….they were just checking on me as usual. Why is it taking Musty so long to get back? I’ve got to call him.

“ Musty where are you?” “ Hajiya poundy no dey as I reach there they come say make I wait small”.

“How long is it going to take?” “ They say e remain small ma”. Kai! If only they knew how famished I was.

Well, I will wait.Do I have a choice anyway? I have known this particular restaurant for sometime and the food is not bad at all.

The days I don’t have enough time to prepare food I make do with from this particular eatery. As a working mom, eating out sometimes is inevitable. Although I have beverages and biscuits in the office but then it looks like a waste of time to me…..I looked at my table again….it’s almost 3pm.

I must treat these memos ASAP.