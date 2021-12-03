Akwa Ibom State has been declared the cleanest state of the year 2021 with cumulative score of 64 per cent while Abuja was named the cleanest city with cumulative score of 79 per cent.

However, Borno State and Lokoja have been ranked the dirtiest state and city respectively.

According to the Clean Up Nigeria’s “State of the Nigeria environment report: 2021 cleanliness performance index ratings of all states/towns in Nigeria” released yesterday in Abuja by the national coordinator/secretary, Clean Up Nigeria National Technical Study Group, Prince Ene Baba Owoh (Jnr), the project deployed full application of world’s highest satellite imagery system (GEO-EYE-1).

Presenting the report, Owoh said the GEO-EYE-1 collects spectral images at 0.14 metres or 16 inches from orbit quarterly year-round as monitored from Canada to give an accurate and reliable data base.

Owoh said the cleanliness performance index rating study was carried out for a full calendar year December 2020-November 2021.

“Painfully, 32 of 36 states including the rest of FCT outside Abuja city by our statistical study are rated as unclean states.

“As observed from our satellite imagery 95 percent of the state/towns in the country recorded poor performance under five variables in our performance indicators (street/road cleanliness, vegetation control/distilling, waste management, services, public opinion poll and knowledge and attitude and practice of hygiene and sanitation).

“Except states like Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Kaduna including Abuja metropolis however, stepped up their environmental activities during the period under review (2021), “ he said.

“We congratulate the Akwa Ibom people and Government for emerging the Cleanest State for the year 2021 in Nigeria, with a cumulative score of 64% and the 2nd and 3rd states (Ebonyi 55% and Bauchi 44%) and also Abuja for emerging the cleanest city in Nigeria for year 2021 with 79% closely followed by Uyo with 63%.”

The report called on all stakeholders to engage in a peer review mechanism by making time to visit both the winning states/cities and the backward states/cities to gain more insights to what the top states are doing in order to improve their performance ratings.

The report also called on Nigerians to embrace strong personal hygiene and good sanitation habits and to dispose of their waste at the right places.

“We are encouraged by government at all levels and the populace in the sense that after the initial three cleanliness index ratings studies we carried out in 2018, 2019 and 2020 there has been encouraging improvement in hygiene/sanitation practice across the states by 3% in 2021. This is in line with the project’s goal which is founded on bringing sanitation and waste management to the front burner of both government, the populace and in the process increase awareness and encourage alternative actions on personal hygiene/sanitation in order to ensure a cleaner, healthier and safer Nigeria,” he said.

The report recommended among other things that government at all levels and communities including individuals should, as a matter of urgency, take seriously the aspect of knowledge, attitude and practice (KAP) of hygiene and sanitation to improve their living conditions in order to increase the average life expectancy in Nigeria from 45 years to 55 years.

Also, funding allocated for sanitation and waste management should be stepped up by at least 100 per cent by states/local government councils while corporate organisations should support/ donate sanitation and waste management facilities to states/local councils and commended the donation of waste management facilities by the present administration of NDDC to some Niger Delta states in 2021.

It recommended that employers of labour should improve the living conditions and wages of sanitation workers in view of the unsanitary conditions that they are exposed to by first providing them with personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicare.

“The informal sector engaged in the waste recycling and reuse industry should be encouraged by corporate organisations and government at all levels as a means of creating employment, through waste to wealth initiatives. We commend states like Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Oyo and Rivers, Kaduna and Bauchi for their efforts in this direction.

“The dangers of open defecation need to be tackled head-on and this can be achieved through partnership consideration with the private sector nationwide. This will help reduce the incidence and prevalence of diseases associated with it and increase healthier living for all. If we must end open defecation in the country let us start with the provision of public toilets in order to meet the 2025 target of ending open defecation and making it a reality in Nigeria,” it stated.