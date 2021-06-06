The Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja yesterday, has elected a new set of executives that will pilot the affairs of the association for another tenure of four years.

The new set of executives were announced after a keenly contested election held at Akwa Ibom House, near Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja with Barr Aniefiok Ibah emerging as president.

The president, Barr Aniefiok Ibah scored a total of 146 votes to defeat his closest rival, Elder Ezekiel Akpan who scored six votes.

Other members elected into the executive council of the association include, Barr Gabriel Fan as vice president, Akparawa Solomon Umana as secretary general, Elder Patrick Edem as assistant secretary general, Mr Paul Dominic as financial secretary, Akparawanwan Patience Paul as treasurer, Mr John John Unanaowo as public relations officer, Mr Peter Saturday Peter as assistant public relations officer, Miss Nkoyo Essien as welfare officer, Mr Benjamin Okon as director of socials and culture and Mr Emmanuel Effiong as provost marshall.

The chairman, Electoral Committee of Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja election 2021, Elder Edem Udofia, while declaring them winners on behalf of the committee, said the candidates had fulfilled the requirements of the law and returned elected.

The board of trustees of the community, through its chairman, Akparawa (Dr) Aniefon Akpabio, in his speech had certified the electoral process that elected the new executive council. The board of trustees had earlier in a motion duly moved and seconded, dissolved the old executive council of the community in order to be able to hold the new election.

The new executive council of Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja led by Barr Aniefiok Ibah, has immediately been sworn into office after oaths of office were separately administered on the president, Barr Aniefiok Ibah and vice president, Barr Gabriel Fan respectively among other executive council members by a Legal team led by Chief S M Essienakak, Esq.

Certificates of return have also been presented to all the newly elected executive council members.

Meanwhile, the newly elected and sworn-in president of the community, Barr Aniefiok Ibah, who dedicated the victory to God, has pledged to serve the interest of all members and stakeholders of the community, as well as partner with the programmes and activities of the Akwa Ibom State government under the leadership of the executive governor, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

He sued for continuous peace, unity and progress in Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja. He pledged to consolidate on previous achievements, offer creative empowerment (for Women and youths) and advance initiatives in cultural and attitudinal reorientation.

Barr Ibah used the occasion to express appreciation to the board of trustees of the community led by Akparawa (Dr) Aniefon Akpabio, the outgone executive of the community, the entire members, the electoral committee, the liaison officer of Akwa Ibom State government in FCT, Abuja, Mr Edwin James, the chief of staff to the governor, Mr Ephraim Inyang, the honourable commissioner for Information and Strategy, Barr Ini Ememobong, the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Barr Onofiok Luke, other stakeholders, the different wings in the community, the leadership and members of the federating units/satellite branches of the community among others.

The newly elected president expressed appreciation to all former presidents of the community for building on the foundation of the founding fathers of the Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja.

He particularly extolled his two bosses and former presidents of the community, Chief (Engr) Benedict Ukpong and Akparawa (Dr) Tommy Etim Okon for grooming him for community services and leadership. He equally expressed appreciation on behalf of the new executives to the director general of Akwa Odudu Campaign Organisation, Akparawa Tommy Udoime, all the advisers including the father of the Organisation, Amb(Dr) Fonma Usoro, all the members, supporters of the campaign council that worked to deliver on the mandate of the organisation.

Barr Ibah also expressed appreciation to Akwa Ibom Lawyers Forum in FCT, Abuja, The Akwa Ibom Clergy’s Forum, FCT, the Ibom Family, the security agencies, among others that provided different support system to the community and election. The president of the community graciously called on the other candidates who were not victorious at the poll to join his administration along with the initiatives they had for the community towards offering greater services to all members and stakeholders of the community.

The Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja election was witnessed and supervised by directorate staff of Independent National Electoral Commission, headquarters, Abuja and was adjudged as most peaceful, fairest, freest and credible. Members of the Community who could not reserve their joy took to the dance floor at Akwa Ibom House, Abuja in celebration of a new era in the community.