Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja yesterday elected a new set of executives to pilot the affairs of the association for four years.

The new executives were announced after a keenly contested election held at Akwa Ibom House near the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja with Barr Aniefiok Ibah emerging as president.

Ibah scored 146 votes to defeat his rival, Elder Ezekiel Akpan, who got six votes.

Other members of the new executive council are Barr Gabriel Fan as vice president, Akparawa Solomon Umana as secretary-general, Elder Patrick Edem (assistant secretary-general), Mr Paul Dominic (financial secretary), Akparawanwan Patience Paul (treasurer), Mr John John Unanaowo (public relations officer), Mr Peter Saturday Peter (assistant public relations officer), Miss Nkoyo Essien (welfare officer), Mr Benjamin Okon (director of socials and culture) and Mr Emmanuel Effiong (provost marshal).

The chairman, Electoral Committee of Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja election 2021, Elder Edem Udofia, who announced the winners, said the candidates fulfilled the requirements of the law and were therefore returned elected.