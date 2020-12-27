ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State yesterday, declared seven days of mourning for a former military administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd), who died of complications from COVID-19 on Thursday. A statement signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, announced the death in Akwa Ibom at the weekend. It also directed that flags be flown at half-mast for the entire duration of the mourning period. Ekuwem said information from the Isolation centre where he was admitted and managed indicated that the first indigenous military administrator of the state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“Requisite protective protocols and contact tracing have been immediately activated. Governor Udom Emmanuel is greatly saddened by the news of his passing and condoles with the bereaved family”. “Consequently, the governor has declared seven days of mourning effective from Saturday, December 26, 2020. Flags are to be flown at halfmast for the entire duration of the mourning in the state,” he said. Nkanga, who was the director-general of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s divine mandate campaign organisation in 2015 and 2019 was also the chairman of the Ibom Airport Development Company and Ibom Air.