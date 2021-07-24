he Judicial panel inaugurated to review cases of police brutality, popularly referred to as Endsars Panel, has submitted its report to the Akwa Ibom State government.

The chairman of panel, Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) while submitting the report to state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel yesterday, in Uyo, thanked the state government for opportunity given members to serve on the panel.

He recounted the procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of their responsibilities and stated that every police officer (serving or retired) who was petitioned, was served the petition and given time and facility to enter their defence, in order to grant them fair hearing.

He said their work was documented in a report which he presented to the governor.

Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed deep gratitude of the entire government to the Justice Ukana-led panel for excellent work done, promising to pass on the report to the National Economic Council for implementation.