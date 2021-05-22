Akwa Ibom State government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the country’s Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), to signal the take off of the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state.

This take off follows receipt of the first cargo components, establishment of an Immigration office and setting up of a dedicated Customs command, in the free trade zone.

Signing the memorandum on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State government on Thursday at Government House, Uyo, secretary to the state government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed deep gratitude of government and people of the state to President Muhammadu Buhari, for speedy approval of the project.

Dr Ekuwem, who thanked the OGFZA Management for patriotism and commitment towards ensuring timely take-off of the project, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel, for keeping faith in the project and assiduously pursuing it to reality.

He described the project as economically viable and laden with opportunities for Nigeria as a nation and the citizens.

“Such collaborative efforts, between component states and the centre were requisite to the socio-economic development and prosperity of the nation.

“This project is for the good of Nigeria. Nigeria is as strong and stable as each of the component states.

“Whoever wants Nigeria to be great will not play with the socio-economic development of each of her components”, Ekuwem asserted.

The managing director and chief executive officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Mr Umana Umana, who performed the signing on behalf of the federal government agency, said the MoU was a confirmation of the commitments of President Buhari and Governor Emmanuel to the creation of economic opportunities.

Mr Umana stressed that the approval and execution of the project was void of political sentiments. He revealed that, so far, 12 firms with investment commitments of over $6 billion have come aboard the project, which he assured would be the fastest growing zone in Africa.