By Bernard Tolani Dada |

The Akwa Ibom State government in its bid to promote food sufficiency has distributed over 2,000 goats to livestock farmers in the state.

At the distribution done at the Ministry of Agriculture on February 18, 2021, the commissioner for agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet, said it was in fulfilment of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s promise to ensure food sufficiency in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Edet who lauded the governor’s effort and commitment to fulfilling his promises, described his disposition towards agriculture as positive and worthy of emulation.

“Our Governor’s passion for agriculture stems from his consciousness that it is only through agriculture that poverty and unemployment can be reduced. It is only in Akwa Ibom State that farmers are given inputs, seedlings and livestock free of charge,” she said.

She noted that the African dwarf goats presented to the farmers are the best in terms of taste and quality, but lamented that they were almost going into extinction.

This she said was the reason the ministry embarked on a fact-finding mission to know what could be done to increase the supply of locally bred goats.

The farmers responded that if the government could help them acquire the young goats for reproduction, they would be able to supply more to the markets.

“This is the reason we are giving out one buck (male) and two does (female) to the goat farmers today to enhance reproduction and multiplication”, Edet said.

The commissioner added that the presentation was a symbolic representation of what would be done by the ministry subsequently.

“We have selected local governments across the three senatorial districts for this first distribution. The few local governments remaining will be captured in the second phase which will be done in a few weeks from now,” she said.

While calling on poultry farmers in the state to be on the alert for their empowerment, the commissioner warned against the sale or diversion of the goats for personal use.

“We have gone round to ensure that the recipients of the goats are real farmers. This is to ensure that the project reaches the intended targets. Our team will also go round routinely to ensure that the necessary guidelines on breeding are followed strictly”, she said.