Government of Akwa Ibom State has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of communal clash between Okopedi and Ammamong communities in Okobo local government area of the state.

The state deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, while distributing the materials yesterday at Okobo urged the warring communities to give peace a chance.

Ekpo, who was represented by the permanent secretary in his office, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko, said that it was necessary for the warring communities to sheath their swords and tolerate one another for peace to reign.

He said that with the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic already taking its toll on the economic fortunes of the state, it would be irresponsible for communities, which hitherto lived together for years to resort to wanton destruction of properties and killing of one another.

The deputy governor commended the efforts of the Okobo Council chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives and religious leaders in restoring peace to the area.

“It is erroneous for government to intervene in manmade disasters because already it is spending too much in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and no community should add to the burden of

government.

Learn to live in peace with one another, if you do so, development will come to the area and businesses will thrive,” Ekpo said.

The council chairman of Okobo, Dr Sylvester Attah, warned the communities that nothing could be gained from war or communal clashes.

Attah appealed to the youths in the warring communities to stop the fighting, adding that anyone caught fomenting trouble again in the area would be dealt with decisively and made to face the full wrath of the

law.