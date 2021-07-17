An Ikot Ekpene High Court yesterday, sentenced two police officers and three others to death for kidnapping an Uyo-based cattle dealer, Alhaji Muhammad Barkindo in Akwa Ibom.

The condemned officers include, Corporal Friday Udo, a native of Ikot Inyang and Corporal Saturday Okorie of Ikot Etenge, both from Oruk Anam local Council of Akwa Ibom and who have since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

Also condemned by Justice Eno Isangesughi were Walter Jack Udo, a native of Iwok Nsit in Nsit Atai, Udo Moses Akpaetuk of Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom and Udo Okon Etim from Ikot Asua in Nsit Atai whose house was used to hold the victim in custody, while demanding N100 million ransom.

In her judgment, Isangedighi held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and found the accused guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Barkindo, an offense punishable by death in section one subsection two of the State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.