The managing director of Jubilee Syringe manufacturing company in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Akin Oyediran has disclosed that the company produces over 1.7 million syringes daily.

Oyediran who made the disclosure while exchanging views with newsmen yesterday in his office at Awa, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State further disclosed that the demand for the product which has become a brand name in Nigeria is far more than the company’s production capacity.

“We turn out a minimum of 1.7 million syringes on a daily basis, and we sell 2.5 million daily, we have been producing for the past two years.

The reason for the overwhelming demand is the quality of our product and the vibrant sales and marketing team which is made up of mostly Akwa Ibom people,” he explained.

The MD who hinted that he is taking full advantage of the law recently passed by the National Assembly that all government hospital must use locally made syringe.

He said the company was able to keep Nigeria hospitals afloat with constant supply of quality syringes especially with the Covid-19 pandemic still raging.

He explained that for production not to stop during the pandemic, the company had to quarantine and lock the staff inside the facility and continue with production to feed hospitals in Nigeria.

“The main reason for the law is because, the syringes we produce in Nigeria are world class and the country would not want to spend her foreign exchange on what is already being produced locally.

“We are working to ensure a total ban on importation of syringes into the country. We are working closely with the ministry of health, NAFDAC and they are cooperating with us very well.

“It is a blessing for us in Nigeria to have good quality product produced locally. In Jubilee Syringe, we pay maximum attention to quality.

We made sure we go through all the processes to ensure that what comes out is the best,” he explained further.

Oyediran noted that the ban would give the company which is in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with the Akwa Ibom State Government an opportunity to increase production capacity as well as hire more Nigerians to work in various areas of need and would enhance economic as well as human capital development.

Calling on other companies in the country to follow the trend in ensuring that locally made products dominate the Nigerian market, the managing director rolled out the company’s plan to manufacture other medical consumables which include: facemask, hand glove, and injection needles before the end of 2022.

He expressed appreciation to the state government for the partnership and provision of enabling environment for the business to thrive to the benefit of all in the country.