Government of Akwa State has made Public its 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Speaking yesterday at a one-day Consultation with stakeholders at Ibom Hall, Uyo, the state Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel noted that the document shows the income and expenditure of the state for two years, while also projecting the streams of income and expenditure in the next three years.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Governor Emmanuel said the production and effective use of MTEF and FSP would help the state to achieve all laid-out plans.

He outlined the achievements of his administration in the last six years to include, establishment of more than 15 viable industries, establishment of Ibom Air, improvement of facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport, and construction of Ultramodern COVID-19 isolation centre.

Others are construction and inauguration of Ikot Oku Ikono mega flyover, improvement of facilities at Ibom Specialist Hospital, reconstruction and equipping of Ikot Okoro General Hospital, Leprosy Hospital, Ekpene Obom, General Hospital, Etinan among others.

While commending the Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport for spearheading the actualisation and production of the 2022-2024 MTEF and FSP, the Chief Executive reaffirmed his determination to pursue the 8 Points Agenda of his administration.

On his part, the commissioner for Finance, Dr. Linus Nkan, said the MTEF would help government and MDAs to predict their activities, prepare their budget early and also plan their activities for specific period.

Nkan who spoke through the permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Eme Ete Imuk, thanked the Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport for coming up with such a unique document.