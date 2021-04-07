BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA , Uyo

Forum of Militants in Akwa Ibom State has said that the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio was right in demanding that governors of the region should account for what they have done with the 13% oil derivation fund in their states.

The militants under the aegis of ‘Unyek Isong(the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Militants) called on stakeholders and all well meaning people of the region to support Akpabio in asking the governors to account for the derivation money.

According to them, their position was based on the poor infrastructural and human development index recorded by governors of the region despite the humongous oil revenue received by them compared to other states with very low revenue profile.

The group in a press release signed by ‘General’ Dede Udofia and ‘Major’ Ibanga Ekeng said no governor of the region has any moral justification to be angry with Akpabio over his comments.

More worrisome, according to them, was the number of uncompleted projects initiated by the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration in spite of Akwa Ibom being one of the states with huge revenue from the Federation Account.

The press release states in part, ”the Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, a coalition of freedom fighters in Akwa Ibom State comprising former members of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta(MEND), the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Movement for the Actualization of the Niger Delta Republic, Niger Delta Avengers, Niger Delta Peoples’ Salvation Force, Niger Delta Liberation Force, Niger Delta Movement for Justice and Niger Delta Warriors have advised Governor Nyesom Wike not to take the recent allegation of financial recklessness of the South south governors made by Senator Godswill Akpabio as personal.