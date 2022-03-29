Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State have decried the failure of the party’s leadership to begin the sale of delegates’ forms to members.

The plight of the delegates came to limelight yesterday when some of the potential delegates stormed the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja to express their frustration over the matter.

One of the stakeholders, Apostle Sam Bassey, told journalists at a press conference in Wadata House that they came from Ubium South Ward 1 in Nsit Ubium local government area of the state to get the form without success.

Bassey said, “We are not happy because having paid our transport fare from Akwa Ibom State to Abuja, we discovered that the party has refused to sell the delegate form. The delegates’ forms are being sold for other states. That is why we are here to address the press, so that the body concerned will release the delegates’ forms for sale.

“I’m appealing to the national chairman of the party to do something and let the forms be released for sale,” he said.

Another aggrieved party member, Comrade Godswill Ndifreke, from Oku Iboku Ward 1 in the state, said their patience had been overtasked and urged the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to order the sale of the delegates’ forms.

He said, “We have been here since yesterday (Sunday) to purchase the delegates’ forms. It’s unfortunate that with all the trouble that we went through, we have not been able to buy the delegates’ forms because we’ve been told that some people have influenced the decision to stop the sale of the vital document.

“We are calling on the authorities concerned to allow the sale of the delegates’ forms to PDP members from Akwa Ibom State because democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people,” he said.

