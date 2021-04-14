BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA |

Akwa Ibom State government said it has set up a committee to interface with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Committee for the implementation of the Ibom Deep Seaport Project.

The state executive council approved the setting up of the joint committee to ensure a smooth takeoff of the project, following the report presented to the council by the chairman Technical Committee On Ibom Deep Seaport Actualisation and Development, Mrs Mfon Usoro.

The state commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, while briefing newsmen in Uyo shortly after the council meeting said all steps towards the actualisation of the deep seaport project was on track.

He explained that the joint project committee by the NPA is to serve as a one-stop-shop for all matters concerning the seaport between the federal and state governments, while the state-instituted committee will interface with local stakeholders to ensure smooth takeoff of the seaport project.

The report on the Ibom Deep Seaport implementation presented by the chairman of the technical committee had informed the state executive council that the Nigeria Ports Authority had set up a joint project committee for the deep seaport and also said that every step to be taken on that project was on track.

“To further push the project, council has set up a committee to interface with local stakeholders for a smooth takeoff of that project”, the commissioner explained.

Speaking further on resolutions reached at the meeting, the information boss said the council undertook a review of quarterly performance reports of ministries, departments and agencies and called for increased efforts towards the completion agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner also disclosed that for better alignment of job functions, the governor in council directed that the directorate of solid minerals be moved from the Ministry of Transports to the Ministry of Environment.