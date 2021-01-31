BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU

When the Senate confirmed Dr Muheeba Dankaka, as the Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), in June 2020, it ushered in a new era at the commission. Having been part of a 38-man list submitted by the President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment into the commission, Dankaka a native of Ofa, Kwara State was appointed the Chairman of the commission after screening by the National Assembly.

The circumstances surrounding the appointment of the second principal officer of the commission raised some eyebrows, as secretary of the commission, Mr. Muhammad Tukur Bello, is from Taraba State also from the North. This was perceived to be a non-application of the principle of federal character in these key appointments. Six months after the appointment, the leadership of Dankaka has recorded successes most notably the centralization of the administrative structure of the monitoring and enforcement department. The improvement was already giving the advocates of merit over sentiment some level of justification.

The excitement and the achievements so far appeared to be unsettling some who are not happy about the strides and achievements of the commission, as some commissioners were said to have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), accusing the Chairman of offenses relating to abuse of office.

Prior to her FCC appointment, Dankaka was the immediate past president of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture. Dankaka was far from controversy while at the helm of affairs at KADCCIMA. This got many wonderings and talking as to what could have happened to a trusted entrepreneur who even got a national honor for her contributions to the national economy while outside the government employment. She was conferred the Order of Merit Award of the Order of the Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 for her contributions to the Nigerian economy as an Entrepreneur Par Excellence.

A response from the FCC boss suggests there could be personal motives and interest clash behind the allegations. According to a statement by Dankaka, the commissioners in question are out to taint her images and credibility of the commission for personal gains. In her words, “Five of the Commissioners are fighting for their personal and selfish interests; they want business as usual in the Commission which is not possible under my watch. The contents of the publication are false and mere fabricated stories to dent my image and that of the commission through social media.”

The aggrieved five commissioners led by Mr Augustine Wokocha from Rivers State and AbdulWasiu Bawa-Allah from Lagos, had accused the Chairman of infractions such as indiscriminate granting of waivers to advertise to MDAs, and shunning the principle of federal character in job allocation. She was also accused of acting alone without recourse to fellow commissioners.

From finding in the appropriate quarters the petition appears to be a tactics to stage a media war of calumny against the Chairman. According to reliable sources, the ICPC is yet to receive any petition as at the time of this publication. Another petition was also claimed to have been sent to President Buhari with signatures of 28 members of the Commission. But sources in the FCC have confirmed that “the petitioners maliciously converted the attendance register of commissioners at

plenary session into signature for their petition to the President”

In her response, Dankaka clarified that the majority of the commissioners are on the same page with her in the quest to improve the fortunes of the commission and ensure it delivers on its mandate. “Over 30 Honourable Commissioners are currently working in harmony with me in bringing positive changes. So I do not understand the accusation of me holding them to ransom by taking over their jobs and giving the same to Directors with impunity. We commissioners cannot work in isolation. We need to collaborate with relevant departments if we are to achieve our purpose,” she said.

Objective observers cannot help but suspect there’s more to the ill feelings of these commissioners. Bringing the circumstances of Dankaka’s appointment into the context, it is alleged in some quarters that Muhammad Tukur Bello, who was the Secretary of the previous FCC dispensation, and afterwards served as acting Chairman of the Commission, was expecting to be confirmed as Chairman, but was denied the privilege and instead appointed Secretary. Findings in the inner circle of the commission have also revealed that the N35 million advertising fee allegation against the current Chairman, was actually approved and disbursed under previous dispensation in which Tukur was a key member.

According to some commissioners who pleaded anonymity, the brains behind Muhammed Tukur, inciting him to continue on the inglorious path are Alh Seriki Abba, SA Domestic to the President and one Yau Shehu Darason. “Going by these revelations, it appears that all the under-table games and machination are efforts to get Muhammed Tukur back as the Chairman of the Commission. Unfortunately, Dankaka seemed to be naive and couldn’t see beyond her nose,” said one of the commissioners. This the source said, may be down to her private sector background and inexperience of shenanigans associated with appointments into government agencies.

Dr. Muheeba Dankaka has however reaffirmed her commitment stating that as a tested and proven entrepreneur she is determined to deploy her wealth of experience and skills to put the commission on the right track.

Dankaka was a Kaduna based businesswoman who made waves for herself in the construction and consumer products business. She was the CEO of Farida Business Ventures. She is also the Erelu of Ofa land.