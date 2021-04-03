ADVERTISEMENT

Aisha’s Angle

History: the study of the past over time. Also, one of my favourite subjects when I was at school, but unfortunately one that remains unpopular in Nigeria. This week, the University of Aberdeen in Scotland announced that they would return a looted Benin bronze to its rightful home. The sculpture, stolen from Benin city in 1897, depicted the Oba of Benin and has been held at the university since 1957. As other institutions and countries begin to repatriate historical artefacts back to Nigeria, it got me thinking about the role of history in our society and culture today.

With such sculptures holding pride of place at the likes of the British Museum in London and the University of Cambridge, they have been visited and examined by countless historians, visitors and other inquisitive minds as they learnt more about our history. UK museums are often packed during the holidays as parents keep their children occupied and enjoy the free admission. During term time, they’re often flooded with schoolchildren on school trips, rushing about filling worksheets with questions they have to answer. But here in Nigeria, our museums are rarely visited, despite all the history and stories told about our country and forefathers inside their walls.

In spite of the wealth of history in Nigeria, the academic subject remains a subject that is continuously unappreciated in our country. The government removed it from the educational curriculum in 2007 but it was re-introduced in 2019. Factors such as a lack of History teachers, few jobs for History graduates and a general lack of interest in studying the subject were given as reasons. As a history lover, I find this quite tragic. History is the basis of understanding; it allows us to learn from the past and to proceed forward. In the UK and the USA, Black people continuously lobby schools and universities to include the history of their forefathers in the curriculum to greaten their understanding of where their ancestors came from. Yet over here, the same desire is missing.

Our lack of knowledge and understanding of our history contributes to further divide among ethnic groups. Without that contextual background information, people can end up buying into all sorts of misinformation. To this day, we don’t teach our children about the Civil War. The history of Biafra and the war, a momentous period during our nation’s history has been largely swept under the carpet, the effects of which are still felt today. We’ve destroyed artefacts, monuments and historical sites. On a trip to Zaria, I visited the Ancient Central Mosque of Zazzau which stands next to the Emir’s palace. The ancient mosque was built in the 19th century, but today it’s been demolished as a brand new, modern mosque is being built around the old architecture. Whilst some of the ancient buildings remain, the grandeur of this new mosque has definitely taken over, ridding us of any historical information and showing our lack of appreciation for the old.

I’ve been lucky enough to explore some of the rich cultural history in this country, particularly in the North. From exploring the hometown of Queen Amina in Turunku to the first church built in Northern Nigeria in Wusasa, I’ve been surrounded by just a fraction of some of Northern Nigeria’s historical sites and have learnt so much about where our people came from. Visiting these places ignited a deeper sense of appreciation for my culture and the development of our society. As someone that has grown up away from Nigerian culture, learning more about our history has increased my sense of belonging and identity too.

If we don’t fix our complicated relationship with our history, generation after generation will grow up without the knowledge of the fundamental moments and people that have contributed and built this nation. How will we move forward as a united country if we don’t have that information? Some mistake history as purely the study of what happened in the past but fail to realise that it is more than just events and dates. History gives us a detailed insight into how our culture, society and technology shaped our world today. It gives us a detailed picture into how governments and civilisations are formed and develop over time, consequently allowing us to learn from past mistakes and victories as a society. In order to progress, we must take a look back.