“Our Father, Pa.Jeremiah Olu Oma Ahonaruogho – 23rd November, 1937 to 31st January, 2022 (Aged 84 years) rests in the Lord. We know where he has gone – Heaven, to be with the Lord. He told me, “Richard I want to go home, I need to rest”. I said no Daddy, you cannot go home now, I’m on my way to you. He said, “no I have to go home; I need to rest”. Then I woke up. It is only in a peaceful place, one rests. May Daddy’s good soul Rest In Peace, Amen. It is well. Please remember our family in your prayers. My thanks, my regards. Richard”

The above words were written to announce the passage unto glory of my father.

Adieu, Papa, Ose me . A man that gave his all and best not only for his children, whom he ensured attended some of the best schools from primary to university, but for all.

A man, who was retired at the age of 53 years for his uprightness at a time he was at Senior Management position at Mobil Oil living at South West Ikoyi Lagos as official accommodation but without a personal house in Lagos and who for 31 years after never sought or engaged in any form of employment but lived reasonably comfortably with our Mother, the love of his youth in his No. 19 Idusogie Eweka Street, Etete, GRA, Benin City, Edo State for 30 more years to the glory of God.

Daddy was a simple easy going man with idealistic doctrines and was extremely passionate about hard work, education and honesty.

He was a man closely attached to the scriptures and served God and humanity to the very best of his ability. Daddy was the rallying point for the extended family upon his return from the United Kingdom with Michael in 1968 few months after Maureen was born, until death.

Daddy was passionate about Okpe and the Okpe language. His joy knew no bounds when on 10th December, 2021, HRM Orhue 1, CFR, mni, The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom conferred on me the title of Honorary Prince of Okpe Kingdom at the prestigious Udogun Hall, Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delra State.

Umogu

Umogu

Umogu

Wu Na Suo Tor

Wu Na Rhe Tor

The event at the Udigun was chaired by the highly respected 1st Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) of Okpe decent, Okakuro (Chief) T. J. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN, OON, (FCIArb), a man equally known for his thoroughness and discipline. My father even while on his sick bed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) expressed a strong desire to visit both HRM Orhue 1, CFR, mni, The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and our leader and Past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Okakuro (Chief) T. J. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN; a desire he was unable to fulfill because, for Daddy, the music stopped on Monday 31st January, 2022, at 3.25pm.

Yes, the music stopped; but does the music ever stop? Me thinks not, for life is a continuum. Daddy sings and dances with the Angels and the hosts of heaven. He said – “Richard I want to go home, I need to rest”. Now it is no longer a dream but reality. My father rests.

May my father’s good soul Rest In Peace, Amen.

Your loving son,

Prince (Dr) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho (SAN ) is Prince of Okpe Kingdom