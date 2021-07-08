With a prevalence of 8.1 per cent for Hepatitis B (HBV) and 1.1 per cent for Hepatitis C (HCV), PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA writes on the need for Nigerians to know their status.

For many years, Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, has been declared a public health epidemic and the reason is not far fetched.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), estimates that more than 325 million people live with viral hepatitis B and C, with an estimated 2.8 million people infected in 2018 alone.

Causes of Hepatitis

Hepatitis can be caused by at least five viruses but the most common ones are hepatitis A, B, and C. Each type has different characteristics, and are transmitted in different ways.

Also, recreational drugs and prescription medications can cause hepatitis.

Symptoms of hepatitis

Infectious forms of hepatitis that are chronic, like hepatitis B and C may not show symptoms until the damage affects liver function.

For acute hepatitis, the signs symptoms appear quickly and they include fatigue, flu-like symptoms, dark urine, pale stool, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, yellow skin and eyes.

Treatment

Hepatitis A usually does not require treatment because it’s a short-term illness. The vaccine is available for children between 12 and 18 months. Vaccination for hepatitis A is also available for adults and it can be combined with the hepatitis B vaccine.

For acute hepatitis B, there is no specific treatment. However, chronic hepatitis B is treated with antiviral medications. The good news is that hepatitis B can be prevented with vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hepatitis C, antiviral medications are used to treat both acute and chronic forms.

Hepatitis prevalence in Nigeria:

The National AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey conducted in 2018 showed a prevalence of 8.1 per cent for Hepatitis B (HBV) and 1.1 percent for Hepatitis C (HCV).

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the country is one of the countries with the highest burden of viral hepatitis. Sadly, most Nigerians infected with viral hepatitis do not know.

As a consequence, most of the 18 million Nigerians estimated to be living with viral hepatitis did not know that they were infected, placing them at greater risk for severe, even fatal complications from the disease and increasing the likelihood that they would spread the virus to others.

The president, Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission, Dr. Mike Omotosho, says viral hepatitis is a major cause of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer in Nigeria.

Omotosho also worried that most people living with hepatitis lacked access to testing and vaccination which are preventive measures.

“In Nigeria, there is a strong relationship between HBV infection and various forms of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD), including chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Omotosho.

He identified the overall risk factors in the country to include local circumcision, and scarification on the body, tribal marks, surgical procedures, body piercing, delivery at home and receiving blood transfusion.

“As scaring as COVID 19, there is actually another disease that kills more people than COVID; hepatitisactually kills more people than COVID. Almost 500 million people globally surferhepatitis and out of these numbers, 1.4 million die every year globally, meaning that about 4000 people die from hepatitis and it’s related illness daily.Hepatitis is a silent killer.”

The president however stated that unlike COVID, hepatitis has vaccine – even though not all, and unlike COVID, hepatitis has cure – even though not all eventually result in permanent cure.

According to him, eliminating hepatitis by 2030 as contained in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs,) would require enduring innovation, better access to medicines, and improved health services.

Government’s commitment

The federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, has expressed its commitment to reducing chronic hepatitis B virus infection to less than two per cent in children below five years, as it launched a roadmap to set up state Viral Hepatitis Programme.

According to the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the country is endemic for both viral hepatitis B and C, he however said that the government recognises the importance of vaccination as a critical intervention to eliminate HBV infection by 2030, hence the nation was one of the first African countries to introduce a birth dose of HBV vaccine in 2004.

He expressed optimism that working in alignment with the regional resolution, the country would reduce chronic hepatitis B virus infection to less than two per cent in children under five years by the end of 2020.

Ehanire also noted that the nation has made progress in the area of hepatitis B birth dose vaccination through domestic contribution to financing vaccination and expand access to services.