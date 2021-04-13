By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah. |

A political party, Action Alliance (AA), has said it was targeting to win at least five gubernatorial seats in 2023.

The national chairman of the party, Chief Kenneth Udeze, stated this on Tuesday during the inauguration of a 15-member exco to run the party affairs for the next four years.

He also hinted that the party may due to want of time go into alliance with parties of like-minds to win the November 18 Anambra State governorship election.

Udeze also said that the AA which won 10 seats in the State Houses Assembly in 2019 has already drawn a comprehensive political roadmap to win more seats in states in 2023.

He said: “I want to assure every member of the Party wherever you may be, 2023 is our year. We are hoping to win at least, five States in the governorship elections and expand so that in the future, we can talk about taking over power at the center with the collaboration of other political allies. That’s all I can say for now.”

The chairman further stated that the party intend to make a presentation to the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, on the need to constitute “community-based security network” in all the local government areas in the country.

According to him, it will be a veritable option to delivering intelligence to the security operatives, as a means of curtailing obvious security lapses evident in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of their work shall be intelligence gathering and sharing, securing of our borders, our territory, the lives of our people and our property.

“They shall equally be saddled with the responsibility of controlling the rate of drug abuse which is fast rendering some of our youths useless to themselves, their parents and society at large,” he added .

The members inaugurated include Alhaji Adebayo Lawal (Kwara) as deputy national chairman , Alhaji Abdulahi Maigari (Kebbi) as national vice chairman north west , Abdulnasir Hamman (Adamawa) north East , Dr Manga Asha ( Nasarawa) north central ,Akintan Micheal (Ondo) south west , Obinna Nwofoke ( Ebonyi) south East , Gabriel Sunday ( Rivers) south south and Vernimba James as the national secretary of the party.