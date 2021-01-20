ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

In a bid to revive and reposition athletics in Kaduna State, the state’s Amateur Athletics Association (AAA) will hold a stakeholders meeting, tomorrow, January 21, 2021 at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna. The meeting is expected to hold in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Chairman Kaduna State Amateur Athletics Association, Muhammed Shuaibu Sule, said the meeting which will involve athletics clubs, military and paramilitary institutions as well as educational institutions among others, will enable the association to interact with various stakeholders of track and field to fast track athletics development.

“As part of grassroots athletics development, an open championship in honour of Kaduna state Commissioner of Sports Development, Prof. Kabiru Mato will kick start the year’s calendar of activities, while we called on athletics clubs across the state to come forward and test run their athletes after COVID-19 disruption of activities.

“This championship will give us an opportunity to further prepare and sensitize our athletes ahead of the 2021 season and the National Sports Festival and also remind them how to stay safe while in a gathering, ” Sule said.

The vice chairman of the association, Malam Usman Abdulrazaq, explained that the maiden Kaduna State Commissioner Open Championship will be used to start registration of clubs, athletes and professional athletics bodies in the state.

“We need to have a database of our athletes, coaches, clubs, associations, academies and foundations to enable us to come up with a comprehensive plan to develop athletics in Kaduna State,” he said.