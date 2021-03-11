By ERNEST NZOR |

The African Action Alliance (AAC) has dissociated itself from Omoyele Sowore who he described as an expelled former member of the party, saying Sowore’s activities are at variance with the stands of AAC.

This is even as the party has called on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute Sowore for various infractions he has committed in the name of the party.

The party in a press conference addressed by the national chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa said, “last week some group of people led by one Omoyele Stephen Sowore, a former member of our great party, who was not only suspended and removed as national chairman of the party but also expelled over various proven allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness etc started displaying and carrying out dangerously criminal actions, under the name of our great party thereby committing various crimes thereof.”

The party said that its attention had been drawn to “ongoing mobilisation to hide under the name of our great party to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide, attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation.

“Only last week, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, which I lead, bemoaned the state ofinsecurity in the country wherein we called on Mr. President to declare a state of emergency on national security even as we condemned in strong terms actions of some state and non-state actors in fanning embers of disunity through their speeches and actions.”

The party noted that following various judgements and orders of different courts of competent jurisdiction affirming I, Dr Leonard Nzenwa as the national chairman of “the African Action Congress (AAC), our great party has been enjoying peace and order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the electoral process in the country.”

The party also accused Sowore of misappropriation of the party’s fund for which he was expelled from the party.