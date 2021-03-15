By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), Leonard Nzenwa, has dissociated itself from the planned occupy INEC protest by Omoyele Sowore.

In a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Ezenwa said AAC as a legal, responsible and law-abiding political party in Nigeria do not have anything to do with Omoyele Sowore as he is unknown to the party as he and 29 others were expelled on August 9, 2019 after he was suspended.

He said they have intercepted various posters, flyers and other promotional items produced by this expelled member wherein he used the party as plank to embark on this mission of discrediting the party, blackmailing some prominent Nigerians, and to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide, including plot to attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation.

Nzenwa also called for the revocation of Sowore’s bail and arrest.

He stated, “AAC need restate clearly that the action of this Revolution Now kingpin amounts to threat to national security, acts of criminal impersonation, disturbance of public peace, incitement of disturbances, furnishing of false information, causing of public nuisance, making of false documents and criminal intimidation.

“The AAC first suspended, later removed and went ahead to expel Omoyele Sowore over various proven allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness etc.

“His suspension and expulsion from the party was validated by Courts of Competent Jurisdiction in the country and the highest decision making body of the party, the National Convention on August 9, 2019.

“Resort by Omoyele Sowore to plot to Occupy INEC, a criminal action, is not only abhorrent but an insane act of personal vendetta misdirected against the Commission, but also to pitch our great party against INEC.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, like every other political party in Nigeria have enjoyed peace, order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process and will not fold its arms and watch an expelled member of the party put the party in harm’s way by relentlessly attacking and blackmailing none members of the party and Nigerians for being disciplined by our great party.

“From the umpteenth time we restate unequivocally that the said Omoyele Sowore is unknown to the AAC and therefore has no basis for laying any further claim to the National Chairmanship position of our party or in any other manner holding out himself as such.

“No individual should be greater than the laws of this great country. To disobey our Courts consistently and dishonour the laws of the land portend grave danger to all of us. AAC, therefore, urgently call for revocation of Sowore’s bail condition and his immediate arrest for public good for by our security agencies.