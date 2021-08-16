The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has said that it would soon organise a national dialogue on insecurity and unity of Nigeria.

The vice president of the institute, Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor, disclosed this at the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected officials of the Katsina State chapter yesterday. He expressed concerns over the insecurity situation threatening the existence of the nation.

According to him, the association is embarking on advocacy campaign for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria in few months, saying it is a cardinal objective of the group whose members are stakeholders of the nation with some serving in various cadres of government. He added that the institute wants the best for the nation.

He stressed that AANI wants to ensure that all the state chapters are doing well so that they can contribute optimally to peace and security in their various states by bringing their experiences and knowledge to enhance security in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the newly elected chairman of the state chapter, Muhammad Lawal Daura, thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and other officials elected to lead the state chapter of the association.