BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) has congratulated the winner of the Aba South/North House of Representatives bye-election, Mr Chimaobi Ebisike, and the people of Aba for trooping out to elect a representative of their choice.

The Senator in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, shortly after the declaration of Ebisike as winner on Sunday, also applauded the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for effectively mobilising the members and mounting a clean and vigorous campaign that culminated in victory.

This victory, Senator Abaribe added, was a clear testament that PDP is the preferred choice in the Abia State, especially with the superlative performance of the state government.

“This victory is soothing and a clear signal that our people are very conscious of what is going on in the country, with the shoddy treatment of the Ndigbo by the APC government. Never again can we be led by the nose, by people who don’t mean well for our people,” Abaribe said.

The lawmaker, however, advised the party to be magnanimous in victory and remain united and eschew tendencies that could alienate those willing to join its fold.