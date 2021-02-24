BY KALU EZIYI |

Made in Aba products have started penetrating West African sub-regional markets and beyond following a strong support and provision of conducive business environment for the producers by the present administration in Abia State.

Senator Emma Nwaka, a one-time chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state stated this in a chart with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital, describing the development as very encouraging.

Nwaka was reacting to the report of the emergence of the state as the third highest destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which was released last week.

“Ikpeazu has done a great job in marketing made-in-Aba products. Customers from other parts of West African and beyond have started flocking the city to purchase one product or the other,” he said.

According to him, the ongoing infrastructure development will further shore up and boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) to free up funds for improved quality service delivery and other pressing needs.

He commended the governor for what he termed as his courageous decision to relocate the abattoir from the Waterside to the outskirts of the city as part of his efforts at enhancing the environmental hygiene of the area.

Nwaka, who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the botched Second Republic said, “Continuity is very important in governance for rapid development. Altogether, these projects will make the people proud for their unflinching support for him and to our great party.”