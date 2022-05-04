According to former Inspector General of Police, Chief Mike Okiro, every community in the Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo State, suffered loss of lives during the Abaezi illegal refinery fire incident last week.

Okiro who hails from Egbema said a minimum of 109 persons from Egbema alone, died in the inferno cum explosion excluding other people from other communities. However, efforts to locate families of victims proved abortive, as relations probably for fear of arrest and prosecution from security agencies, have refused to admit any loss.

Okiro had said, “There’s no community in Egbema that is not affected. The 16 towns in Egbema are all affected. We lost 109 people here. There is no family or community in Egbema that’s not affected. We are not talking about people from other communities that are not accounted for because we did a roll call to arrive at the figure.

“We have come to visit the place as a group. We strongly condemn illegal bunkering. We, as elders have been kicking against it longtime ago. But apparently the youths have not listened to us, even though we know that the marginalisation of Egbema people by the oil companies is part of the factors fuelling this.”

Truth be told, Ohaji-Egbema depicts abandonment as the people lack access to quality roads, while their farmlands and waters have been ravaged by oil pollution, even as they are denied employment into plum jobs by the supposed oil companies despite qualifications.

However, despite the deaths last month at Abaezi, analysts argue that there are still pockets of such illegal refinery within the state and other oil producing communities in the country. Already, the state government has set up a committee on anti-bunkering headed by the state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Chief Goodluck Opiah, and members of security agencies.

According to the Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, the committee is to comb all the crannies of the state and rid it of such illegal refineries to avoid a repeat. Emelumba has dismissed any hopes of compensation because according to him, government cannot reward people for engaging in acts of criminality and illegality, saying bunkering amounted to illegal refinery against the laws surrounding petroleum products in Nigeria.

A visit to the state Federal Medical Centre Owerri showed no patient was admitted as a result of the Abaezi fire incident which some argue was more of explosion.

Repeated visits to the communities show people who appear to be mourning in silence as they are quick to deny relationship with any of the victims, even when informed that they lost members.

However, the fire incident has ignited calls for government to licence such refineries to produce petroleum products as the country lacks adequate capacity to provide products for the teeming populace.