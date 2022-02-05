Respite has come for residents of Gana Jigawa village in Mashi local government area of Katsina State after years of using an abandoned health centre with failing structures and lack of equipment as renovation work has begun in the centre.

Gana Jigawa is a land with multi-tribal extractions comprising the Baribari, Makera, Fulani and Buzu races who were said to have settled there several decades ago. Though, record has it that the earliest settlers in Gana Jigawa first stayed at Kwale-Jakai where they moved to Bashiri before finally settling on the present land.

With an approximate population of over 40,000 people, the community has only one primary healthcare facility. But due to over-stretching of the facility, the government had in 1997 renovated the centre and since then nothing was significantly done again.

Being the only health facility in the area, patients across four neighbouring communities also enjoyed services the centre rendered, with a maximum attendance of over 20 to 30 persons in a day.

Consequently, recent posts on online media portraying the poor state of the healthcare facility raised a lot of concern and reactions, especially as it was alleged to have been renovated at the sum of N8 million in 2021 but has nothing to show for it.

Indeed, the residents have reason to bother why the contractor delayed such an important project with a tremendous effect on their lives and in particular the vulnerable women and children.

But the contracting firm, Module Nigeria Limited, argued that the contract awarded to the company in 2021 was not intentionally hampered considering the duration the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) awarded it and the time work started.

The engineer in charge of the project, Ahmed Ibrahim, explained: “We fixed this signboard last week Monday and started work on Saturday, 30th, January 2022, only to discover on Sunday a post on the social media that the project awarded to our company was abandoned. I don’t know what someone gains by posting such, because the project was awarded to our company in 2021.”

LEADERSHIP visited the community about two kilometres away from the Mashi local government headquarters where it was discovered that work had commenced in earnest, redefining the structures of the health centre in more befitting shapes.

As gathered, the renovating work commenced on January 30, 2022, with the roof and ceilings completely changed and replaced with modern ones at the time of filing this report.

The health officer in charge of the centre, Awal Isyaku, said it had been in deplorable condition for over 20 years until this intervention, and thanked the agency for wiping their tears by upgrading the facility.

He urged the government to also solve the challenge of understaffing by giving permanent appointments to their casual staff as well as providing water to the centre.