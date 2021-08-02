Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has disclosed that some owners of dilapidated and abandoned properties which were listed for removal, have started complying with the agency’s directive. The Director General of the authority, Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko who made the disclosure on Sunday , recalled that the directive was given last year, adding that the property owners were also granted additional five days last Thursday.

Malam Ismail who noted that the five days extension will expire on Tuesday August 3, said that some of these defaulting property owners have reached out to KASUPDA to determine how the buildings could be salvaged. KASUPDA said that owners of Chemchery hotel expansion, Barnawa, New Era School, Nnamdi Azikiwe way and a commercial development, located at Kinshasa by Shehu Laminu road have removed their structures. Malam Ismail further said that two others have partially complied by removing the upper floors, while the owner of a structure at Unguwan Muazu is also presently doing the same.

‘’Discussions are ongoing with the family of Ali scorpion and the owner of commercial development opposite the Kakuri market on how to retrofit their buildings,’’ he added. KASUPDA had earlier described the buildings which were billed to be taken down ‘’as unstable, unhabitable, dilapidated, abandoned and built with substandard materials with poor workmanship.’’ In an earlier press statement issued by the authority, KASUPDA had listed nine buildings which fall under this category, including the property at Queen of Peace School, Narayi, opposite Narayi Global fuel station, which is a three storey commercial building. In addition, the one storey building at Makera road, opposite new market, the one storey property at B3 Faskere street Kakuri and a one storey structure located at Lliman road, Unguwan Mu’azu were listed for removal. The statement further listed for removal, the one storey building at Nnamdi Azikwe Express way, Unguwan Sanusi, the first floor slab development at Gidan Rimi Bus[1]stop at Badikko and an uncompleted building at Babban Saura village, Urban Shelter road, Millennium City. Also listed is the property of Scorpion and Family at Jos road by Bayyajidda road and the property housing Guaranty Interior decoration Ltd at Ethiopia close, Barnawa phase 1.