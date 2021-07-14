About 96 players grouped in 8 teams will lock horns for the 2021 edition of the Abba Bichi Football Unity Cup title.

The 2nd edition of the Abba Bichi Unity Cup will come under spotlight from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th July 2021 at the Ahmed Musa Sports Centre in Kano State.

According to the former Nigerian Golden Eaglets Star, Abba Bichi, said the tournament is aimed at building peace, supporting and grooming talents to become football professionals in the country.

“The whole tournament is about building up a friendly and peaceful place in the society. To groom talents and support them financially, also providing them with the professional football experience.

“This is to show the whole country that a young person like me is taking these steps so why are others lacking behind, I mean other billionaire Nigerian professionals’’.

He also revealed that the first edition of the Unity Cup was a huge success as participated players had moved to the next level in their footballing career.

“The first edition was a huge success, so many players used the tournament as a springboard in moving their professional football career forward. Hopefully, we should unearth more young stars who would surpass the last edition achievement and seal huge contracts at the end of the second edition”.

Meanwhile, Abba Bichi has become the first youngest Nigerian footballer to be verified on Twitter and TikTok with thousands of followers, following his outstanding personality which serves as an inspiration to other younger generation all over the world.