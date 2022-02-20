A fresh video footage obtained in connection with the 25kg drug smuggled into the country from Brazil via Ethiopia has contradicted claims of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) concerning the alleged involvement of suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari.

The NDLEA had linked Kyari alongside four others in connection with the cocaine said to have arrived at the Enugu International Airport.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, had accused Kyari and the four others of being members of a drug syndicate.

The police had also issued a statement signed by its deputy spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, afterwards saying the five policemen tampered with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said after investigations, they were able to identify two international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on January 19, 2022 upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

The two suspects were subsequently transferred to the NDLEA on January 25.

However, investigations have shown that only four police officers from IRT were involved in the arrest of the suspects and the drugs.

It was reliably gathered that, the four police officers ran into trouble for being unable to get compensation from NDLEA for the whistleblower, as is always the case, having promised him he would receive full compensation, an agreement the whistleblower undertook to reveal the arrival of the drugs into the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the four police officers who went to Enugu for the operation subsequently contacted Abba Kyari if he knew any senior officer in the NDLEA so he could help get the whistleblower his compensation.

According to a highly placed police source, Kyari, acting on the fact that the four officers were under his control and moving to assist, accepted and called one of them, who was seen in the car with him.

They met two times according to the reliable source, with the second meeting showing a photograph of Kyari standing near the NDLEA officer’s SUV.

The source disclosed further that the NDLEA had in their custody the two suspects and the drugs since January 22 but never proceeded with the case and only came out with the news declaring Kyari wanted in their bid to absolve the agency’s men who are complicit in the deal.

The source at the police headquarters revealed that Kyari alongside three other agents of the IRT were called into the headquarters on Saturday to enable the police carry out its investigation.

The police kept the four men until Monday to the full knowledge of the NDLEA, the source hinted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Kyari and the three others were actually with the police at the force headquarters when the NDLEA declared them wanted, raising concern about the motive of declaring people ostensibly under custody wanted.

While the NDLEA acted what the source described as a script, they were unaware of the videos of interrogation that had been kept secret by the IRT officers who after arresting the two drug peddlers made a video of the proceeding.

“As if the policemen knew, the videos of their interrogation with the two drug suspect were not released to the NDLEA but kept secret because the suspect had indicted officers of the NDLEA, the source who released the video explained.

The agency’s men both in Enugu Airport and Abuja allegedly became angry at Kyari’s intervention and his bid seeking compensation for the whistleblower and moved to accuse him of being a part of the drug syndicate, he added.

“Kyari did not know anything about the drugs. He did not take part in their arrest. He didn’t even hear it. He was only called by the head of the team to help use his good offices to talk to the NDLEA senior officer so that the whistleblower can be paid.

“It’s what the police do. All serious security agencies do that in Nigeria and across the world. It’s even a policy of this government to use whistleblowers.

“The NDLEA officers in Enugu Airport got angry and contacted their colleagues in Abuja. They became uncomfortable with the demand to be compensated and decided to act funny.

“Do you know the video showing Kyari and the NDLEA officer in the car is not complete? They tempered with the video. Let them show complete video and what they discussed.

“The money was handed over to Kyari to give to his men to compensate the whistleblower but he said no, he was not interested. That was why he handed over the money to him. It was a clear set up but if the complete video is released, how the money was given to Kyari would be revealed,” the source said.

The source who revealed the video of the interrogation queried;

“Why would the police interrogate the drug peddlers and then turn around to sell the drugs. Why would they hand over the men to the NDLEA if they wanted to sell the drugs?”

Meanwhile in the obtained video, the suspects alleged that they were helped to beat security check at the airport by compromised NDLEA officials who were given their photographs before arrival.