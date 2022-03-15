National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that if granted bail, the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is standing trial before the court will run away from justice.

Also, yesterday, a woman, identified as Ramatu, Kyari’s wife, slumped at the premises of the court while the operatives of the agency were leading Kyari and the others away shortly after proceeding.

She slumped after the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, deferred the ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charge with him, filed be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them

Kyari’s wife, clad in black hijab, fell, while armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were leading Kyari and the others away from the court premises.

The middle-aged woman was quickly carried and rushed inside one of the offices on the third floor of the court by some officials of the NDLEA and lawyers

NDLEA, while objecting to his bail application before Justice Emeka Nwite claimed that Kyari planned to flee Nigeria to avoid facing punishment for his crimes.

2 Abba Kyari’s Men Plead Guilty

The agency told the court to turn down his request for bail.

In a 21-paragraph counter-affidavit, the agency argued that Kyari would “escape and had the capacity to interfere with witnesses.”

The director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, stated this while adopting the counter-affidavit before Justice Emeka Nwite, telling the court to reject his motion for bail.

NDLEA had linked Kyari and four former members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, to an international drug cartel.

The former IRT boss was caught alongside the four officers after they attempted to bribe an agent of the NDLEA with $61,000 to facilitate the release of seized cocaine.

He submitted, ‘’That there is a strong likelihood of the 1st to 5th Defendants/Applicants using their influence in the Police and the criminal underworld to interfere with Prosecution witnesses if released on bail.

‘’That financial investigation of the 1st to 5th Defendants/Applicants is also in progress by the NDLEA and they are likely to be subsequently charged with money laundering offences as there are yet-to-be explained financial transactions involving the 1st to 5th Defendants/Applicants.’’

Concluding his argument, the agency maintained that the defendants, ‘’are likely to tamper with financial records and interfere with the ongoing financial investigation.’’

He told Justice Nwite to deny all the defendants bail and rather okay accelerated hearing of the case.

However, Kyari, in his bail application argued by Mr. Mahmud Magaji, SAN, prayed the court to grant him bail on liberal conditions.

Premising on Sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as well as Section 164 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, he posited that the charge against him contained bailable offences.

The embattled DCP, urged the court to invoke the powers donated to it by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to exercise discretion in his favour.

Also, the 2nd, 4th and 5th Defendants, through their respective lawyers, asked the court to release them on bail, pending the determination of the case against them.

The 3rd defendant, applied for time to respond to a counter-affidavit the NDLEA filed in opposition to his bail request.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, were four former members of the Police IRT, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

On arraignment, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who were cited as the 6th and 7th Defendants in the charge, had on March 7, pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge against them.

Sequel to the guilty plea, Justice Nwite slated March 28 to review the facts of the case so as to sentence the two Defendants, accordingly.