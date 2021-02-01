Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara has announced the appointment of Abba Jato Umar as the new Shehu of Dikwa.

The appointment followed the recent demise of the former Shehu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibn Masta Elkanemi, who passed on after a brief illness. The late Shehu was an elder brother to the new Shehu.

Announcing the appointment in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri, Zulum said the exercise is in the power conferred upon him by section 68 of the Borno State Local Government Law, 2000 and section 5 of the Chiefs ( Appointment and Deposition ) law. Cap. 25 law of Borno State, 1994.

The governor said:” In the exercise of the powers conferred upon the Executive Governor by section 68 of the Borno State local government law, 2000 and section 5 of the Chiefs ( Appointment and Deposition) law cap. 25 law of Borno State, 1994,the following order is hereby made.

“ The order may be cited as the First Class Shehu of Dikwa Appointment order 2012. His Royal Highness, Abba Jato Umar is hereby Appointed as First Class Shehu to be known and recognized as “ Shehu of Dikwa “ Emirate Council made at Maiduguri this 30th day of January, 2021”.